Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Bank of America

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LITE. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.43.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 23.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Lumentum by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lumentum by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

