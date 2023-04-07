MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Jeffrey Browne Sells 65,517 Shares

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Browne sold 65,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.90 ($2.65), for a total value of A$255,516.30 ($173,820.61).

Jeffrey Browne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Jeffrey Browne sold 331,250 shares of MA Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.90 ($2.65), for a total value of A$1,291,875.00 ($878,826.53).

MA Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MA Financial Group Increases Dividend

About MA Financial Group

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from MA Financial Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. MA Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.

