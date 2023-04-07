MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 31st

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

MMD opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $19.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the period.

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investments in the municipal bond market. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from regular U.S. Federal income taxes. The fund offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, an opportunistic investment approach through active management, and a defined term that seeks to provide the net asset value upon termination to shareholders.

