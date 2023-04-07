Mark Adams Purchases 23,412 Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating) insider Mark Adams purchased 23,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £10,067.16 ($12,502.68).
Venture Life Group Stock Performance
Venture Life Group stock opened at GBX 42.75 ($0.53) on Friday. Venture Life Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 49 ($0.61). The company has a market capitalization of £54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,137.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.62.
About Venture Life Group
