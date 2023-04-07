Mark Adams Purchases 23,412 Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating) insider Mark Adams purchased 23,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £10,067.16 ($12,502.68).

Venture Life Group Stock Performance

Venture Life Group stock opened at GBX 42.75 ($0.53) on Friday. Venture Life Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 49 ($0.61). The company has a market capitalization of £54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,137.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.62.

Get Venture Life Group alerts:

About Venture Life Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.