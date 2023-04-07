Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MLM opened at $338.59 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $386.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.17.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

