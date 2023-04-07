MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,356.67 Average PT from Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,384.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,245.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,193.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,007.72. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,329.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.