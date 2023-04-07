Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $112.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.