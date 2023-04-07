Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lessened by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,240,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.10. The company has a market cap of $285.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

