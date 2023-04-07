Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $19.18. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Merus shares last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 20,004 shares traded.

MRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Merus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Merus by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $849.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

