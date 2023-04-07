Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $285.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

META has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.31.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $216.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $225.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 70,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 428.5% during the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.