MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $59.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.