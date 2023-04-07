MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Lowered to $65.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

MET has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.