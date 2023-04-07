Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$81.00 at National Bank Financial

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTRAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Metro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Metro Stock Performance

MTRAF opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. Metro has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54.

Metro Company Profile

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

