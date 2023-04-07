Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OUKPY has been the subject of several other reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. AlphaValue raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Up 0.3 %

Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

