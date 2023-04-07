MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 28th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MFV opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. MFS Special Value Trust has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.66.
MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
