MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 28th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

MFS Special Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFV opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. MFS Special Value Trust has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

