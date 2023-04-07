MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Up 2.5%

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.70 and last traded at $78.70. 11,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 81,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.80.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $80,437.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $542,007.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.
