MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 332 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 975.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edison International Stock Up 0.4 %

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $72.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.59. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.