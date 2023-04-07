MGO One Seven LLC Buys 334 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

NYSE:MMP opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

