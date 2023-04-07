MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.28.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

