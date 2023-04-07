Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE HIE opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.