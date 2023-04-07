Monarch Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.