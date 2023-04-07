Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 920 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,373 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total transaction of $675,941.63.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 5,684 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $2,628,338.44.

On Monday, February 6th, Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $473.61 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

