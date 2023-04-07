Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $307.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Moody’s Trading Down 1.4 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Moody’s by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCO opened at $298.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.23 and a 200-day moving average of $286.21. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

