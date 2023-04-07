Morgan Stanley Cuts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $34.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZION. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

