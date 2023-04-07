Morgan Stanley Cuts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $34.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZION. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
