Morgan Stanley Increases Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $181.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.27.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $163.66 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

