MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Sees Large Volume Increase

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,629,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 2,062,227 shares.The stock last traded at $27.25 and had previously closed at $27.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.