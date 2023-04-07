MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock Price Up 3.1% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $86.26 and last traded at $86.24. Approximately 75,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 355,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.64.

The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.