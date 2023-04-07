Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 11th

Shares of Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, April 11th. The 1-250 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 11th.
Nampak Price Performance
OTCMKTS NPKLY opened at $0.02 on Friday. Nampak has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
Nampak Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nampak (NPKLY)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Nampak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nampak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.