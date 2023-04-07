Nampak Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 11th (OTCMKTS:NPKLY)

Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 11th. The 1-250 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 11th.
Nampak Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NPKLY opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Nampak has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
About Nampak
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nampak (NPKLY)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Nampak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nampak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.