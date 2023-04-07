Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 820,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 911,553 shares.The stock last traded at $4.95 and had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 182,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 65,123 shares in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Price Performance

About Natura &Co

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.85.

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.