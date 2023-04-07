Nervos Network Market Capitalization Tops $177.18 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $177.18 million and $5.38 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,898.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00322882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.28 or 0.00563420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00072733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00444307 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,822,315,661 coins and its circulating supply is 40,278,323,673 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

