NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,500

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,000 ($74.52) to GBX 6,500 ($80.73) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($93.14) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($70.79) to GBX 7,500 ($93.14) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,900 ($85.69).

NEXT Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,378 ($79.21) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,764.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,990.65. The company has a market cap of £8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.95, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.48. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 4,306 ($53.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,082 ($87.95).

NEXT Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 140 ($1.74) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. NEXT’s payout ratio is currently 3,614.04%.

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($80.80), for a total value of £344,818 ($428,238.95). 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Articles

