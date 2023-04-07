NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.62

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.62 and last traded at C$7.63, with a volume of 140281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.94.

NFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73. The firm has a market cap of C$590.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.44.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

