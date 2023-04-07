Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 458 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $288.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.57.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.