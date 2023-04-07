NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Up 2.4%

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) was up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $28.42. 485,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,851,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NiSource Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,796,000 after purchasing an additional 760,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,107,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,399 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,915,000 after buying an additional 3,455,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,447,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,225,000 after buying an additional 166,255 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

