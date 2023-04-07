Northland Capmk Weighs in on Duos Technologies Group Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Duos Technologies Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Duos Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Duos Technologies Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duos Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duos Technologies Group stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Duos Technologies Group worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
