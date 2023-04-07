NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Up 3%

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.29 and last traded at $60.24. 76,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 383,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.77%.

Insider Activity

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after purchasing an additional 711,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,637,000 after buying an additional 660,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,293,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 2,214.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 325,591 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

