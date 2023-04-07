NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Trading Up 3%

NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.29 and last traded at $60.24. Approximately 76,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 383,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.44.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.