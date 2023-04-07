NOV Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the typical daily volume of 180 put options.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after purchasing an additional 349,025 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,173,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $776,544,000 after buying an additional 1,072,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,440,000 after buying an additional 298,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after buying an additional 3,843,096 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.89. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NOV will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

