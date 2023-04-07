NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Issues Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NG stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.81. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 33.17 and a current ratio of 33.17.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $78,243.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,778.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.