Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Up 3%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 123,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,259,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

Nutex Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nutex Health by 553.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 82,574 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nutex Health by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.