Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE NXC opened at $13.61 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

