Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NMT opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $12.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Featured Stories

