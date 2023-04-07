Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NQP opened at $11.48 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NQP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 82,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

