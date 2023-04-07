Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 1st

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPI opened at $17.45 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $21.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth $724,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $423,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks to provide high level current income and total return. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

