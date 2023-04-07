Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Up 3.6 %

NIM stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

