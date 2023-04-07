Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.