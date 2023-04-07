Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

