OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. OFG Bancorp traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 7072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $168.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
