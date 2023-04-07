OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. OFG Bancorp traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 7072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $168.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

