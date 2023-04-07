Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.77.
Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
