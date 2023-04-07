Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

About Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 845,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 728,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 336,066 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 205,312 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

