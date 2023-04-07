ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Shares Up 2.4%

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.82 and last traded at $80.82. Approximately 44,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 612,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

ONE Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

